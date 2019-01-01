Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 25 points in loss

Barnes finished with 25 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to the Thunder.

Barnes ended with 25 points Monday, including a season-high seven triples. Unfortunately, the game was a blowout which limited Barnes to just 29 minutes of court time. Barnes is hovering around the top-90 in standard formats which is about where owners should see his ceiling, given his lack of supporting numbers.