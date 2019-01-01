Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high 25 points in loss
Barnes finished with 25 points (8-11 FG, 7-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 29 minutes during Monday's 122-102 loss to the Thunder.
Barnes ended with 25 points Monday, including a season-high seven triples. Unfortunately, the game was a blowout which limited Barnes to just 29 minutes of court time. Barnes is hovering around the top-90 in standard formats which is about where owners should see his ceiling, given his lack of supporting numbers.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Solid scoring tally in win•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Heats up in close loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Struggles from deep•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scoring-heavy line in defeat•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high scoring haul in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Solid line in defeat•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...