Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high scoring haul in loss
Barnes generated 30 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), four rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 126-118 loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday.
Barnes' outstanding effort was ultimately for naught in terms of the Mavericks achieving a victory, but it certainly made for a fantasy-friendly stat line. The veteran's scoring total paced Dallas on the night and equaled a season high he'd established to open the month on Dec. 2. The performance was also an extension of Barnes' recent heater from distance, one that's seen him drain multiple threes in seven straight contests and shoot 41.2 percent from behind the arc overall during December.
