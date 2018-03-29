Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Team-high scoring total in loss

Barnes posted 17 points (7-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and two steals across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 103-93 loss to the Lakers.

Barnes was one of the few bright spots on a sluggish offensive night for the Mavs, as he posted his fifth straight double-digit scoring effort. The 25-year-old continues to serve as one of the few reliable night-to-night options on the struggling squad, and his solid averages of 20.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in March should particularly be serving fantasy owners well in their postseason matchups.