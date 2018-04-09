Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: To be rested Tuesday

Barnes is listed as out for Tuesday's regular season finale against the Suns due to rest purposes.

Barnes has been getting occasional rest over the last month or so, and after playing 43 minutes in Sunday's loss to the 76ers, the Mavericks are going to give him the final night of the season off. This essentially ends Barnes' second season in Dallas, and the 25-year-old will finish with averages of 18.9 points and a career-best 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 35.7 percent from behind the arc.