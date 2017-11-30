Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Totals 17-8-6 in loss to Nets
Barnes collected 17 points (5-10 FG, 7-8 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals in a 109-104 defeat to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
Barnes just continues to run the show for Dallas, as he is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds per game this month. More importantly, he's playing nearly 36 minutes per game while taking over 15 shots per game. That's an incredible amount of usage for a talented player and it's likely to continue for such a weak roster. The six assists marked a career-high as well, as it's clear the Mavericks want to tun as much of their offense as possible through Barnes.
