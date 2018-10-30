Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Turns in best performance of season
Barnes went for 18 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one steal across 34 minutes in the Mavericks' 113-108 overtime loss to the Spurs on Monday.
Barnes started slow before heating up in the second half, finishing with his best all-around performance over the first three games of his late-starting season. The 26-year-old had shot under 30.0 percent over his first pair of contests, so Monday's 57.1 percent success rate from the field was an especially welcome sight. Barnes also posted a season high in rebounds and drained multiple threes for the first time. Although the addition of DeAndre Jordan and Luka Doncic figure to certainly represent a hit to Barnes' overall usage, the Mavericks' faster-paced attack thus far this season should still afford him plenty of opportunities to generate the solid fantasy production he's proven capable of in the past.
