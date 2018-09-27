Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Tweaks hamstring, timetable uncertain
Barnes recently tweaked his right hamstring and is expected to miss some time, Bobby Karalla of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes is likely going to miss the entire preseason as a result of the injury and his availability for the regular-season opener Oct. 17 against the Suns is now questionable as well. It's tough news for the Mavericks, who will be looking to integrate a couple of new players into their lineup throughout the preseason. The Mavericks aren't providing any sort of timetable at this point, so keep any eye out for additional updates as he begins to progress through the recovery process. Barnes can be a one-trick pony at times with his scoring when considering him for fantasy purposes, so any absences in the regular season will only continue to hurt his value.
