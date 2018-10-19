Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Unlikely to play Saturday

Barnes (hamstring) is "unlikely" to play Saturday against Minnesota, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Per coach Rick Carlisle, Barnes is unlikely to play in the Mavericks' second game of the season due to nursing a right hamstring strain. If Barnes can't go Saturday, look for increased minutes from fellow teammates Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber.

