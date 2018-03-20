Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will be available Tuesday
Barnes (rest) will be available for Tuesday's contest against the Pelicans, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
As expected, Barnes will take the floor Tuesday after getting Saturday's contest off for rest. He'll presumably push Doug McDermott back to the pine.
