Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not play Monday
Barnes (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Clippers, Eddie Sefko of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barnes reportedly came down awkwardly on his ankle in Saturday's win over the Kings, but he still managed to play 34 minutes. However, the injury seems to be hindering him enough to hold him out Barnes out for at least one contest, with his chance of returning Thursday at Golden State still up in the air. This is Barnes' first absence of the regular season, and it will likely result in Wesley Matthews playing more small forward than usual and the Mavericks using more size in the frontcourt, which could result in more minutes for Maxi Kleber at power forward.
