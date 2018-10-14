Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not play Wednesday

Barnes (hamstring) will miss Wednesday's season opener at Phoenix, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Being extra cautious to avoid any further injuries, the Mavericks will not play Barnes during the season opener Wednesday against the Suns. In addition, the former UNC standout may also miss more time due to his lingering right hamstring strain. In his absence, teammates Wesley Matthews, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber could see extra minutes.