Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not travel to China

Barnes (hamstring) did not travel with the Mavericks to China for their upcoming two-game exhibition series, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Barnes will hang back in Dallas and focus on rehabbing his sore right hamstring, which he tweaked during a practice last week. The expectation is that Barnes could miss the entire preseason, which obviously puts his availability for the regular season opener in some jeopardy. For now, though, consider Barnes week-to-week, with an update likely to come when the Mavs return from China. Dallas is scheduled to play exhibitions on Friday and Monday.