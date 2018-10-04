Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not travel to China
Barnes (hamstring) did not travel with the Mavericks to China for their upcoming two-game exhibition series, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.
Barnes will hang back in Dallas and focus on rehabbing his sore right hamstring, which he tweaked during a practice last week. The expectation is that Barnes could miss the entire preseason, which obviously puts his availability for the regular season opener in some jeopardy. For now, though, consider Barnes week-to-week, with an update likely to come when the Mavs return from China. Dallas is scheduled to play exhibitions on Friday and Monday.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Won't play Saturday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Tweaks hamstring, timetable uncertain•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Wraps up sixth NBA season•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: To be rested Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: 17 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.