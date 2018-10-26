Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Friday

Barnes (hamstring) will play Friday against the Raptors but will see a slightly lighter workload than usual, Tim Cato of The Athletic reports.

Barnes will finally be making his season debut Friday against Toronto and per reports, will see a less-than-average workload. The former UNC standout has been plagued with a right hamstring strain which made him miss all preseason contests and the first four games of this year.

