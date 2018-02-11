Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Saturday against Lakers
Barnes (ankle) will start Saturday against the Lakers, Mike Peasley of Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Barnes was probable for the contest after missing the past two games with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 34 minutes per game over his last five contests and will likely see a similar workload in his return Saturday night. If his minutes are monitored due to the ankle injury, expect Wesley Matthews and new addition Doug McDermott to see an uptick in minutes.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Probable vs. Lakers•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Goes through full practice•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable to return Thursday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will not play Monday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Questionable Monday with left ankle injury•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...