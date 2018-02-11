Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will play Saturday against Lakers

Barnes (ankle) will start Saturday against the Lakers, Mike Peasley of Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Barnes was probable for the contest after missing the past two games with a left ankle sprain. He is averaging 34 minutes per game over his last five contests and will likely see a similar workload in his return Saturday night. If his minutes are monitored due to the ankle injury, expect Wesley Matthews and new addition Doug McDermott to see an uptick in minutes.