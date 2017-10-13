Play

Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday

Barnes (rest) will start during Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.

Barnes got Thursday's game off for rest. But, coach Rick Carlisle seemingly wants to get the team into a rhythm Friday before the regular season.

