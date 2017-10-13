Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Will start Friday
Barnes (rest) will start during Friday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Earl K. Sneed of Mavs.com reports.
Barnes got Thursday's game off for rest. But, coach Rick Carlisle seemingly wants to get the team into a rhythm Friday before the regular season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Sitting out Thursday's exhibition for rest•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Omitted from Monday injury report•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Thursday vs. Magic•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Posts 17 in preseason blowout•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Expects to play more power forward•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Out for rest Wednesday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...