Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Won't play Saturday

Barnes (hamstring) is out for Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Barnes tweaked his right hamstring Thursday. There's no indication the injury is serious, but it's giving him enough discomfort to keep him out Saturday and may keep him out for over a week, affecting his availability for the early preseason as a whole.

More News
Our Latest Stories