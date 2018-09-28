Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Won't play Saturday
Barnes (hamstring) is out for Saturday's preseason opener against Beijing, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Barnes tweaked his right hamstring Thursday. There's no indication the injury is serious, but it's giving him enough discomfort to keep him out Saturday and may keep him out for over a week, affecting his availability for the early preseason as a whole.
More News
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Tweaks hamstring, timetable uncertain•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Wraps up sixth NBA season•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: To be rested Tuesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: 17 points in loss•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Getting rest Wednesday•
-
Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Scores 15 points Tuesday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.
-
Basketball Tiers: Point Guard
Heading towards the start of NBA preseason, Alex Barutha breaks the players into tiers for...