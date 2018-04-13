Mavericks' Harrison Barnes: Wraps up sixth NBA season

Barnes appeared in 77 games for the Mavericks during the 2017-18 season and averaged 18.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Barnes saw his scoring production decrease by almost a half of a point per game however, he was able to set career highs in rebounds and assists during his sixth NBA season. The highest paid Mavericks' player is about to enter the second year of his four-year, $94 million contract signed back in July of 2016.