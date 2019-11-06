Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Assigned to G League
Roby was assigned to the G League on Tuesday.
Roby has yet to make an appearance in an NBA game. It seems unlikely he'll end up as a rotation player this year barring injuries to the Mavericks' frontcourt.
