Roby (knee/foot) was recalled Wednesday from the G League's Texas Legends, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Roby missed the Legends' most recent game Nov. 30 versus Grand Rapids on account of knee and foot injuries, but his callup to the Mavericks implies that he's healthy again. The rookie second-round pick isn't a lock to enter the Mavericks' rotation Wednesday against the Timberwolves, but Dallas may have just wanted an extra body in the frontcourt on hand for the second half of a back-to-back set.