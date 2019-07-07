Roby registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and two blocked shots across 25 minutes in Saturday's 110-81 win over the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Mavericks' second-round draft pick performed admirably in a starting role and looked comfortable on the floor. His presence on the court afforded him a plus-minus of +34 in the contest, and if this game is any indication, the former Nebraska Cornhusker could be one of the Summer League's big surprises.