Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Dealing with knee injury
Roby was held out of Saturday's loss to Grand Rapids due to a knee injury.
The origin and nature of Roby's injury are unclear. The two-way player last played Nov. 20, though he spent a handful of days in the NBA with the Mavericks until he was returned to the G League Nov. 25. Roby has yet to log any NBA minutes this season.
