Roby recorded 10 points (4-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 28 minutes during Friday's loss to the Hustle.

Roby nearly recorded a triple-double, the final category, unfortunately, being turnovers and he gave the ball away nine times Friday. The second-round pick in the 2019 NBA draft is expected to have his fair share of growing pains, and while the turnovers were bad, Roby extended a nice defensive effort while impressing with his touch around the basket on offense.