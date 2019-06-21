The Mavericks took Roby in the second round at No. 45 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft via the Pistons.

Roby is a combo-forward out of Nebraska. He supplied 11.8 points and 6.9 rebounds across 31.3 minutes per game his junior season. He will need to work on his consistency going forward.

