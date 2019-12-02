Roby is dealing with a minor foot issue in addition to the knee injury that's hampered him this year, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Fortunately, the foot issue is nothing serious as Roby's struggled with his health so far this season, seeing action in just five-of-10 games for the Legends. Neither of the injuries appears to be overly serious, and Roby's excelled when able to paly, putting up 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks in five G-League games.