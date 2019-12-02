Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Experiencing minor foot injury
Roby is dealing with a minor foot issue in addition to the knee injury that's hampered him this year, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Fortunately, the foot issue is nothing serious as Roby's struggled with his health so far this season, seeing action in just five-of-10 games for the Legends. Neither of the injuries appears to be overly serious, and Roby's excelled when able to paly, putting up 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 blocks in five G-League games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...