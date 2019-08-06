Roby signed a four-year, $6.7 million contract with the Mavericks on Tuesday, Bobby Marks of ESPN.com reports.

The Mavericks appear to have liked what they saw out of Roby in summer league, as the $1.5 million cap hit he'll have in 2019-20 is the largest in NBA history for a second-round pick out of college. Roby could provide some depth in the frontcourt during the regular season, but will likely see most of his playing time as a rookie in the G League.