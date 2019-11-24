Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Not playing Sunday
Roby isn't with the Mavericks in Houston and is listed as out for Sunday's game against the Rockets.
The NBA's official injury report doesn't list an explanation for Roby's absence, but the rookie hasn't been a regular member of the Dallas rotation this season anyway. His next chance to play arrives Tuesday, when the Mavericks take on the Clippers.
More News
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...