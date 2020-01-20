Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Plays back-to-back set in G League
Roby (foot) appeared in both ends of the G League Texas Legends' back-to-back set Friday and Saturday. He played 29 minutes between the affiliate's loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers and the win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, compiling eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Though Roby's two outings were brief, his appearances marked his first game action at either the G League or NBA level since Nov. 20, as plantar fasciitis in his right foot and kept him on the shelf for the previous two months. Roby should gradually ramp up his minutes in his subsequent G League games but isn't expected to be a fixture in Dallas' rotation at any point during his rookie season.
More News
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Transferred to G League•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Dealing with plantar fasciitis•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Back with Dallas•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Experiencing minor foot injury•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Assigned to G League•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...