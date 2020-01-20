Roby (foot) appeared in both ends of the G League Texas Legends' back-to-back set Friday and Saturday. He played 29 minutes between the affiliate's loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers and the win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, compiling eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Though Roby's two outings were brief, his appearances marked his first game action at either the G League or NBA level since Nov. 20, as plantar fasciitis in his right foot and kept him on the shelf for the previous two months. Roby should gradually ramp up his minutes in his subsequent G League games but isn't expected to be a fixture in Dallas' rotation at any point during his rookie season.