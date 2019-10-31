Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Recalled by Mavericks
Roby was recalled from the Texas Legends on Wednesday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Roby's first stint with the Legends was a short one after he was called up just two days after his initial assignment. He'll likely be utilized for roster depth and isn't likely to see many minutes in Dallas.
