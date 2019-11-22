Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Rejoins Mavs
Roby was recalled from the G League by the Mavericks on Friday, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Roby has enjoyed a solid start to the season with the Texas Legends and is averaging 11.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.6 blocks in 25 minutes through five games. The rookie second-round pick is unlikely to see worthwhile court time while with the Mavs given the current health of the team.
