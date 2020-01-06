Dallas transferred Roby (foot) to the G League's Texas Legends on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Roby, a second-round rookie out of Nebraska has yet to make his NBA debut and hasn't appeared in the G League since Nov. 20 while dealing with plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Dallas' decision to assign him to the Legends suggests Roby could finally be ready for game action, though he'll likely be subject to a limited minutes count in his initial appearances in the G League.