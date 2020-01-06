Mavericks' Isaiah Roby: Transferred to Legends
Roby (foot) was transferred to the Legend on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.
Roby, who continues to battle a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, will rejoin the Mavericks G League affiliate. He's yet to see action at the NBA level this season but is averaging 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 25.0 minutes across five games with the Legends.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...