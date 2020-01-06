Roby (foot) was transferred to the Legend on Monday, Bobby Karalla of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Roby, who continues to battle a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, will rejoin the Mavericks G League affiliate. He's yet to see action at the NBA level this season but is averaging 11.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 blocks in 25.0 minutes across five games with the Legends.