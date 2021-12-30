Thomas finished with six points (3-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and four assists across 13 minutes during Wednesday's 95-94 loss to the Kings.

Thomas signed with Dallas on a 10-day hardship contract Wednesday and immediately found himself being called upon for minutes by the shorthanded Mavericks. The veteran guard totaled 13 minutes in his debut, which gave him enough time to rank second on the club with four assists. Thomas averaged 9.3 points and 1.5 dimes in his recent four-game stint with the Lakers, though he shot only 30.8 percent from the field. It remains to be seen how much of an opportunity he'll get with Dallas -- it's hard to imagine him carving out a substantial role behind Luka Doncic (COVID-19 protocols) and Jalen Brunson once Doncic returns to action.