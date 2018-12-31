Mavericks' J.J. Barea: 10 dimes in victory Sunday

Barea tallied just six points but added 10 assists, one rebound, and one steal in 21 minutes during Sunday's 105-103 victory over Oklahoma City.

Barea played 21 minutes off the bench, finishing with 10 dimes to lead the Mavericks in that category. He is one of the more consistent sources of assists in the league, however, given his limited playing time, he remains more of a streaming option in standard formats, as opposed to a regular rotational piece.