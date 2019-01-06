Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Absent from injury report

Barea (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the Lakers.

Barea was sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the 76ers due to left ankle soreness, but he should be ready to play Monday. Over his preceding nine contests, Barea is averaging 9.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists as a reserve.

More News
Our Latest Stories