Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Achilles tear confirmed

Barea underwent an MRI on Saturday that confirmed a torrn right Achilles tendon, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Barea sustained the injury in Friday's victory over the Timberwolves. At 34-years-old, the injury is not only season ending, but could signal the end of his career. That is just speculation, but he does figure to have a long-road ahead of him in terms of recovery. Jalen Brunson is the prime candidate to replace him in the rotation going forward when Dennis Smith (back) is healthy.

