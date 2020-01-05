Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Almost double-doubles in loss
Barea produced 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), nine assists and three rebounds in 33 minutes during Saturday's 123-120 loss to the Hornets.
Barea played a season-high 33 minutes, ending just one assist shy of a double-double. It was his second consecutive game starting and could be a trend worth monitoring over the upcoming period. Until Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) returns to action, Barea could be worth a look if you need assists.
