Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Available Friday

Barea (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Wizards, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.

Barea missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies as a result of a sprained left ankle, but he's good to go Friday. He should continue to be in an expanded role with Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories