Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Available Friday
Barea (ankle) has been cleared to play Friday against the Wizards, Mike Peasley of the Dallas Mavericks Radio Network reports.
Barea missed Wednesday's loss to the Grizzlies as a result of a sprained left ankle, but he's good to go Friday. He should continue to be in an expanded role with Luka Doncic (ankle) sidelined.
