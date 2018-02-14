Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Available Tuesday

Barea will play in Tuesday's game against the Kings, Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea received the night off for rest on Sunday, but as expected, will rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's contest. Look for him to take on his typical role off the bench in the backcourt, likely seeing minutes in the mid-20s. Over his last four games, Barea has averaged 8.3 points, 1.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists across 24.8 minutes.