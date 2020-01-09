Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Back to bench role
Barea will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets.
Barea has started each of the past three games, posting averages of 7.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 23.0 minutes during that stretch. He'll retreat to the bench in favor of Delon Wright in this one.
