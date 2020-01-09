Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Back to bench role

Barea will come off the bench Wednesday against the Nuggets.

Barea has started each of the past three games, posting averages of 7.7 points, 5.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 23.0 minutes during that stretch. He'll retreat to the bench in favor of Delon Wright in this one.

More News
Our Latest Stories