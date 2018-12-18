Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Cleared to play

Barea (ankle) will take the court for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets, Dwain Price of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Barea missed the last two contests due to an ankle injury, but he's been given the green light to return in Denver. With Dennis Smith (wrist) already ruled out for the matchup, Jalen Brunson and Barea are both in line for an uptick in minutes.

