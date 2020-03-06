Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Cleared to play Friday

Barea (ankle) is available Friday against the Grizzlies.

Barea was previously considered questionable but will play through his sore right ankle. Across his past six appearances, he's averaging 6.0 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes.

