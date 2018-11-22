Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Cleared to play

Barea (groin) will play Wednesday against the Nets, Tim MacMahon of ESPN reports.

Barea missed Monday's game against Memphis with a minor groin issue, but after a day off he'll return to his regular spot in the rotation off the bench. The veteran enters Wednesday having scored in double-digits in each of his last five games.

More News
Our Latest Stories