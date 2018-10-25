Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Comes one assist shy of double-double off the bench

Barea recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three blocked shots across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Hawks.

Barea led the team in assists despite his reserve role. While Dennis Smith has been effective, Barea continues to see significant minutes and holds a good bit of fantasy value for a non-starter. He's already collected 34 assists in four games, so he's an obvious add in leagues that reward assists, and has value as a low-cost DFS target as well.