Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Comes one assist shy of double-double off the bench
Barea recorded 11 points (3-4 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), four rebounds and three blocked shots across 22 minutes in Wednesday's 111-104 loss to the Hawks.
Barea led the team in assists despite his reserve role. While Dennis Smith has been effective, Barea continues to see significant minutes and holds a good bit of fantasy value for a non-starter. He's already collected 34 assists in four games, so he's an obvious add in leagues that reward assists, and has value as a low-cost DFS target as well.
