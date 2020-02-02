Play

Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Coming off bench Saturday

Barea will come off the bench Saturday against the Hawks, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Barea started Friday's game, but Jalen Brunson will get the nod Saturday. In 11 games off the bench this season, Barea is averaging 9.5 points, 2.9 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 13.6 minutes.

