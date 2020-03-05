Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Considered questionable
Barea (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea missed Wednesday's game with an ankle injury, though there's some hope that he'll be able to return Friday. Over his past five appearances, the veteran guard is averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 assists in 14.8 minutes.
