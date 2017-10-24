Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Continues to play well

Barea finished with 13 points (6-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight assists and three rebounds across 26 minutes during Monday's 133-103 loss to the Warriors.

It seemed reasonable to think Barea might see a significant drop in workload with Dennis Smith back in the lineup, though that wasn't the case Monday. Coming into Monday's contest, he was posting 13.7 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 threes per game and hovered around those numbers against the Warriors. It seems likely Barea's role will be reduced when Seth Curry (leg) returns, but he's making for a great fantasy option for the time being.