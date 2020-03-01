Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Cracks starting five
Barea will start at point guard Sunday against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The 35-year-old will get the chance to make fifth start of the season while Luka Doncic (thumb) sits out the front end of the back-to-back set. Though Barea should benefit from a boost in playing time with the move to the top unit, don't expect him to approach the nearly 33 minutes per game Doncic is averaging for the season. Instead, coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a combination of Barea and reserve Delon Wright to absorb the All-Star's playing time.
More News
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...