Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Cracks starting five

Barea will start at point guard Sunday against the Timberwolves, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The 35-year-old will get the chance to make fifth start of the season while Luka Doncic (thumb) sits out the front end of the back-to-back set. Though Barea should benefit from a boost in playing time with the move to the top unit, don't expect him to approach the nearly 33 minutes per game Doncic is averaging for the season. Instead, coach Rick Carlisle will likely use a combination of Barea and reserve Delon Wright to absorb the All-Star's playing time.