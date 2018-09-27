Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Day-to-day with hamstring injury
Barea is dealing with a left hamstring injury and is considered day-to-day, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Barea joins Harrison Barnes as players recently going down with a hamstring injury, though reports indicate that Barea's is the more minor of the two. Still, considering his status as a veteran, the Mavericks will likely take it easy with his recovery and there's a good chance he misses some time this preseason. Consider Barea day-to-day for now until further information is provided.
