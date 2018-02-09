Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes eight assists in Thursday's start
Barea scored six points (2-9 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes during Thursday's 121-103 loss to the Warriors.
With Harrison Barnes (ankle) sidelined, coach Rick Carlisle elected to put some extra ball-handling skill in his starting lineup to try and counter Golden State's uptempo attack, but Barea wasn't able to take full advantage of his opportunity. The veteran point guard has seen his numbers tick up slightly this season on an undermanned Mavs roster -- his 6.0 assists and 1.6 three-pointers per game would be career highs if he can maintain them -- but his lack of a consistent role still makes him an afterthought in most fantasy formats.
