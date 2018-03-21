Mavericks' J.J. Barea: Dishes eight assists in Tuesday's loss
Barea managed 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt), eight assists, and four rebounds in 29 minutes during Tuesday's 115-105 loss to the Pelicans.
Barea drew the start after missing Saturday's matchup with the Nets due to a left rib muscle strain. With rookie point guard Dennis Smith (ankle) slated to miss several games, Barea figures to hold down the fort and makes for a fine fantasy play across all leagues.
